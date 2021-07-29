Left Menu

Equinor and Total exit Venezuela onshore oil project

Norway's Equinor and France's TotalEnergies have agreed to sell their stakes in Venezuela's onshore Petrocedeno project to a unit of state oil firm PdVSA, which will become the sole owner, Equinor said on Thursday.

"The Petrocedeno project aims to upgrade extra-heavy crude oil into lighter crude from the Orinoco Belt area," Equinor said in a statement.

