Equinor and Total exit Venezuela onshore oil project
Prior to the sale, TotalEnergies held a 30.33% stake in Petrocedeno while Equinor owned 9.67% and PDVSA the remaining 60%. "The Petrocedeno project aims to upgrade extra-heavy crude oil into lighter crude from the Orinoco Belt area," Equinor said in a statement.
Norway's Equinor and France's TotalEnergies have agreed to sell their stakes in Venezuela's onshore Petrocedeno project to a unit of state oil firm PDVSA, which will become the sole owner, Equinor said on Thursday.
TotalEnergies separately confirmed the transaction and said it would mean a loss of $1.38 billion for the French company. Prior to the sale, TotalEnergies held a 30.33% stake in Petrocedeno while Equinor owned 9.67% and PDVSA the remaining 60%.
"The Petrocedeno project aims to upgrade extra-heavy crude oil into lighter crude from the Orinoco Belt area," Equinor said in a statement. "The transaction supports Equinor's corporate strategy to focus its portfolio on international core areas and prioritised geographies where Equinor can leverage its competitive advantages," it said.
Equinor was not immediately available for additional comment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Fleeing hardship at home, bias abroad, Venezuelans flock to U.S.
Haiti police chief links Venezuelan to assassination plot
Italy has not yet approved extradition for Venezuela's ex-oil minister-lawyer
Venezuela says Italian court accepts extradition request for ex-oil minister
Venezuela opposition party says security forces detain family of Caracas activist