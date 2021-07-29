Tiger skin seized in Telangana, 2 smugglers held

Hyderabad, July 29 (PTI): Police on Thursday said they have seized a tiger skin in Mulugu District of Telangana after nabbing from there two wildlife smugglers, one of them belonging to the State of Chhattisgarh. Based on information, the police apprehended the two at Eturungaram in the district and made the seizure, said the District Superintendent of Police Sangram Singh Patil.

According to the police, the two brought the skin from Chhattisgarh to Telangana where a buyer offered Rs 30 lakh for the wildlife item.

Forest officials were informed and they confirmed the skin to be a tiger's, the police said adding that the matter would be further investigated into by the Forest Department.

