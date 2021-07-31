Left Menu

Punjab government to re-open schools for all classes from August 2

Schools in Punjab will re-open for all classes from August 2, as per an order issued by the state government.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 31-07-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 31-07-2021 16:43 IST
Punjab government to re-open schools for all classes from August 2
Representative Image. (Photos/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Schools in Punjab will re-open for all classes from August 2, as per an order issued by the state government. The order also lays emphasis on adherence to COVID-19 protocols and COVID appropriate behavior inside the school premises.

Earlier on March 12 this year, the Punjab government had declared preparatory leave in schools for all classes due to a surge in Covid cases in the state. As per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, there are 544 active Covid cases in the state while 5,82,217 patients have recovered and 16,292 patients have died due to the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; 'Don't worry!' says Moscow after space station thrown off course and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Russia blames software glitch after space station briefly thrown out of control and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA; Space station mishap prompts NASA to postpone launch of Boeing Starliner and more

Science News Roundup: International Space Station thrown out of control by m...

 Global
4
International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian module -NASA

International Space Station thrown out of control by misfire of Russian modu...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021