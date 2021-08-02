Left Menu

Chennai-based activist begins nationwide tour on two-wheeler to promote COVID-19 vaccination

A social activist in Chennai on Monday started a nationwide tour on his two-wheeler to raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccination.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 02-08-2021 23:52 IST | Created: 02-08-2021 23:52 IST
Chennai-based activist begins nationwide tour on two-wheeler to promote COVID-19 vaccination
Chennai based activist, Aarumugam on his 'Corona Vaccination Awareness' tour. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A social activist in Chennai on Monday started a nationwide tour on his two-wheeler to raise awareness about COVID-19 vaccination. Arumugam, the activist said that he has started his corona awareness program in March 2020 last year.

Speaking to ANI, he has been creating awareness regarding social distancing, face mask awareness, and COVID-19 vaccination. The activist has also designed his two-wheeler vehicle by himself.

"As an awareness campaign for corona vaccine, I have decided to go for a nationwide tour from Chennai to Jammu and Kashmir and return to Kanyakumari. I appeal to all to get vaccinated to get rid of COVID-19," the activist said. He started his tour on Monday and plans to reach Jammu and Kashmir in six days. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolt...

 Global
2
Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

Open Country and other games coming to Amazon Luna+ in August

 Global
3
Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

Smart buildings: Cohesion CEO on the office of the future

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021