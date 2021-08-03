Left Menu

Surat zoo gets pair of white tigers from Rajkot under animal exchange programme

Surat zoo received a pair of white tigers from Rajkot zoo under the Animal Exchange Programme on Tuesday.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 03-08-2021 14:10 IST
Pair of white tigers at Surat zoo (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Sarthana Nature Park in Surat and the Pradyuman Zoological Park in Rajkot engaged in animal exchange as the former received a pair of white tigers from the latter.

As stated by the zoo official, the female tiger is named Girima and the male tiger is named Gaurav. "Both Girima and Gaurav are two years and four months old. They will remain in quarantine for 10-15 days and will later be kept for public display," added the official. (ANI)

