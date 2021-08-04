Left Menu

Zimbabwe cuts power to some regions after station fault

The southern African nation has in the past experienced deep power cuts lasting up to 18 hours due to drought and ageing equipment at its power plants. Hwange Power Station, in western Zimbabwe, has a design capacity of 920 MW but has been generating around 360 MW due to ageing equipment. The government contracted China's Sinohydro to add two units of 300 MW each at Hwange, which are expected to come on stream next year.

Reuters | Harare | Updated: 04-08-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 04-08-2021 22:10 IST
Zimbabwe cuts power to some regions after station fault
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe cut electricity supplies to several parts of the country on Wednesday after its biggest coal-fired generating station suffered a technical fault, losing 368 megawatts, the state power utility said. The southern African nation has in the past experienced deep power cuts lasting up to 18 hours due to drought and ageing equipment at its power plants.

Hwange Power Station, in western Zimbabwe, has a design capacity of 920 MW but has been generating around 360 MW due to ageing equipment. A technical fault at Hwange Power Station forced the company to curtail supplies, known locally as load shedding, ZESA said in a statement.

Only Kariba Hydro Power Station was operating on Wednesday, producing 1,000 MW, below the 1,500 MW that the country needs, according to official data. The government contracted China's Sinohydro to add two units of 300 MW each at Hwange, which are expected to come on stream next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global
2
Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

Bolivia's lake Poopo dries up and scientists fear refill unlikely

 Bolivia
3
Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts shadow

Olympics-Climbing-France's Mawem brothers reach final as injury fear casts s...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' with robotics; Russian cosmonauts give video tour of module that jolted space station and more

Science News Roundup: Teenage girls in northern Nigeria 'open their minds' w...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

Rwandan Economy: The Rising Phoenix

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021