Olympics-Diving-China's Quan wins gold in the women's 10 metre platform

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 12:54 IST
China's Quan Hongchan won gold in the women's 10 metre platform diving at the Tokyo Olympics on Thursday.

Her compatriot Chen Yuxi claimed silver, with Australia's Melissa Wu taking bronze.

