Olympics-Athletics-Belgian Thiam wins women's heptathlon gold
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 05-08-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 05-08-2021 18:09 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Belgium's Nafi Thiam won the gold medal in the Olympic women's heptathlon on Thursday.
The Netherlands' Anouk Vetter and Emma Oosterwegel won silver and bronze respectively.
