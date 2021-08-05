2 held, Rs 60 lakh cannabis seized in Andhra's Visakhapatnam

Police on Thursday arrested two persons and seized cannabis estimated to be worth Rs 50 to Rs 60 lakh that was being smuggled to Telangana from Visakhapatnam in a truck. About 400 kilograms of marijuana was seized while police stopped a truck coming from Dharakonda and conducted an inspection at the Sealeru Janco check post. The cannabis was being smuggled from Gudemkotha Vedi village in Visakhapatnam agency.

Sealeru SI Ranjit said two accused were arrested in the lorry and Rs 5,600 cash and two mobiles seized from them. The accused revealed that they were buying cannabis in Dharakonda and taking it to Telangana state, police said. A case has been registered and an investigation into investigated under the supervision of Gudemkotha veedi Chief Inspector Ashok Kumar, SI Ranjith said.

Advertisement

"The accused are suspected to be from Rajasthan and an investigation is underway" the official added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)