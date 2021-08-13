Left Menu

CERT-In empanels Siemens for security audit services

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-08-2021 21:05 IST | Created: 13-08-2021 21:05 IST
Siemens Ltd on Friday announced it has been empanelled by the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) to offer information security auditing services to government organisations.

CERT-In is a functional organisation of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Government of India, with an objective of securing Indian cyberspace, Siemens said in a statement.

Sunil Mathur, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Siemens Limited, said ''The CERT-In empanelment is a matter of pride and a key milestone in our digitalization journey. Siemens' global expertise and domain know-how in electrification, automation and digitalization are critical ingredients for providing the highest level of cybersecurity to our customers.'' Siemens offers expertise across the entire energy value chain, along with a comprehensive portfolio for utilities, independent power producers, transmission system operators, the oil and gas industry, and other energy-intensive industries.

