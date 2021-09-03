Coast Guard rescues man from launch boat off Maharashtra coast
A man was rescued from a fishing boat by the Indian Coast Guard near Mumbai's Arnalapada on Friday.
- Country:
- India
A man was rescued from a fishing boat by the Indian Coast Guard near Mumbai's Arnalapada on Friday.
On Thursday, local administration and security personnel were alerted about the incident of a fishing boat of a local who had been adrift due to broken Anchorage and was spotted during the helicopter sortie by the Indian Coast Guard.
"#SAR A distressed soul onboard a Launch boat grounded 3 nautical miles from shore off #Arnalapada, #Maharashtra since 02 Sep was rescued by @IndiaCoastGuard #Helicopter Helicopter this morning and handed over to local authority at Vasai for investigation. @DefenceMinIndia @SpokespersonMoD," Indian Coast Guard tweeted. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Indian Coast
- Mumbai
- Indian Coast Guard
- Coast Guard
- Vasai
ALSO READ
BJP will win Mumbai civic polls, says Narayan Rane; pays tributes at Bal Thackeray's memorial
Five bogus doctors nabbed for practising illegally in Mumbai
Defender Rahul Bheke joins Mumbai City FC
Gas leak in Maharashtra sugar factory: NGT directs IIT-Mumbai to conduct study on damage to soil
Govt appoints Lalit K Chandel on Bank of Maharashtra board