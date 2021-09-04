Left Menu

Maharashtra: Nashik Police Commissioner inaugurates stall for Ganesh idols made by jail inmates

With less than a week remaining for Ganesh Chaturthi, Nashik police commissioner Deepak Pandey inaugurated the stall of Ganesh idols, which have been made by inmates of Nashik Central Jail Prison, on Friday.

ANI | Nashik (Maharashtra) | Updated: 04-09-2021 10:34 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 10:34 IST
Maharashtra: Nashik Police Commissioner inaugurates stall for Ganesh idols made by jail inmates
SP Pramod Wagh (left) and Police Commissioner Deepak Pandey (right) (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With less than a week remaining for Ganesh Chaturthi, Nashik police commissioner Deepak Pandey inaugurated the stall of Ganesh idols, which have been made by inmates of Nashik Central Jail Prison, on Friday. Of the 600-700 Ganesh idols made of clay (Shadu maati), seven are 9.5 feet tall, while the remaining are below 4.5 feet height, said police.

The idols are available for sale to the general public. Every year, the inmates make the idols during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Speaking to ANI, Pramod Wagh, Superintendent of Police, said, "The inmates of Nashik Central Jail have made Ganesh idols of clay and we have opened a store to sell these idols. The shop has been inaugurated by Nashik police commissioner Deepak Pandey." Talking about the prices of the idols, he said, "The price starts from Rs 775 and goes up to 3,000. The idols were made by six-seven inmates. We request people to buy the idols made of clay as they are eco-friendly." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap probe; Launching into space? Not so fast. Insurers balk at new coverage and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. grounds Virgin Galactic flights pending mishap pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021