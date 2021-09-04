JEE (Main) Exam has been breached, Centre better at providing cover-ups: Rahul Gandhi

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested seven people in connection with alleged irregularities in the JEE (Mains) exam this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a jibe at the Centre and said it is better at providing "cover-ups". "JEE (Main) Exam has been breached. Students appearing for such competitive exams prepare very hard, battling difficulties of various kinds. We, as a nation, owe them a fair exam. GOI is better at providing cover-ups," tweeted Rahul on his official Twitter Handle.

CBI raided 20 locations across the country in a case relating to alleged irregularities in the ongoing IIT-JEE (Mains) exam 2021, committed by a private institution. According to CBI, the investigating agency has registered a case against the private company and others including its Directors, 3 employees, and private persons (conduits).

Searches were conducted at locations including the national capital region, Pune, Jamshedpur among others, the agency said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)