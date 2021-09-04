Left Menu

JEE (Main) Exam has been breached, Centre better at providing cover-ups: Rahul Gandhi

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested seven people in connection with alleged irregularities in the JEE (Mains) exam this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a jibe at the Centre and said it is better at providing "cover-ups".

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-09-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 04-09-2021 19:54 IST
JEE (Main) Exam has been breached, Centre better at providing cover-ups: Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A day after the Central Bureau of Investigation arrested seven people in connection with alleged irregularities in the JEE (Mains) exam this year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a jibe at the Centre and said it is better at providing "cover-ups". "JEE (Main) Exam has been breached. Students appearing for such competitive exams prepare very hard, battling difficulties of various kinds. We, as a nation, owe them a fair exam. GOI is better at providing cover-ups," tweeted Rahul on his official Twitter Handle.

CBI raided 20 locations across the country in a case relating to alleged irregularities in the ongoing IIT-JEE (Mains) exam 2021, committed by a private institution. According to CBI, the investigating agency has registered a case against the private company and others including its Directors, 3 employees, and private persons (conduits).

Searches were conducted at locations including the national capital region, Pune, Jamshedpur among others, the agency said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channel

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22000.176 to Beta Channe...

 Global
2
Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

Recovery period from normal concussion can last up to one month

 United States
3
Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact on teenagers

Quality of screen time rather than number of hours spent has greater impact ...

 United States
4
France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next week

France's Macron to receive German election candidates Scholz, Laschet next w...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021