Talos Energy says oil leaking into in U.S. Gulf of Mexico has slowed

U.S. offshore oil producer Talos Energy said on Sunday that the rate of oil flowing from a spill of unknown origin in U.S. Gulf of Mexico following Hurricane Ida appears to have decreased. Clean-up crews and a dive team were at the leak site in the Bay Marchand area of the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday seeking to contain the oil and pinpoint its source and location.

Reuters | Updated: 06-09-2021 04:34 IST | Created: 06-09-2021 04:34 IST
Clean-up crews and a dive team were at the leak site in the Bay Marchand area of the Gulf of Mexico on Sunday seeking to contain the oil and pinpoint its source and location. A miles-long black streak of oil in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana was visible from the air after Hurricane Ida tore through the region a week ago. "No black oil has been observed over the last 24 hours," said Talos Energy spokesman Brian L. Grove in a statement. "To date, no impacts to shoreline or wildlife have been observed," he said.

A U.S. Coast Guard spokesman had no immediate comment. An evaluation by divers and sonar scan found no leaks tied to its oil pipelines. A 12-inch (30-cm) undersea pipeline was found to be displaced from its original trench location, and it appeared to be bent and open ended, Grove's statement said.

