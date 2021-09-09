Left Menu

Exercise ZAPAD 2021 commences at Nizhniy in Russia

The opening ceremony was conducted in Mulino Training Ground near Nizhniy in Novgograd region, Russia at 1000 hours on 09 September 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2021 16:54 IST | Created: 09-09-2021 16:54 IST
Exercise ZAPAD 2021 commences at Nizhniy in Russia
 The exercise will culminate on 16th September 2021 with a Fire Power Demonstration by the Russian Armed Forces. Image Credit: Twitter(@adgpi)
  • Country:
  • India

The Exercise ZAPAD 2021 commenced on 04th September 2021 at Nizhniy in Russia with an aim to train troops to undertake joint operations in a conventional battlefield scenario. The exercise aims at strengthening the long-standing strategic partnership between India and Russia and also enhance better understanding, cooperation with all other participating Nations.

The opening ceremony was conducted in Mulino Training Ground near Nizhniy in Novgograd region, Russia at 1000 hours on 09 September 2021. The ceremony commenced with Guard of Honour by the Russian Army followed by a march past of participating Contingents. The Contingents were addressed by General Nikolay Pankov, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation and General of the Army.

As part of the exercise, important lectures, drills and demonstrations related to both Counter-Terrorism and Conventional operations will be conducted. The Armies of all participating nations will also be sharing their valuable experiences in varied theatres as also refine their drills and procedures for joint operations.

The exercise will culminate on 16th September 2021 with a Fire Power Demonstration by the Russian Armed Forces. During the course of the exercise, the Contingents will also participate in various sporting and cultural events.

(With Inputs from PIB)

TRENDING

1
NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space station

NASA targeting October 31 for launch of SpaceX Crew-3 mission to space stati...

 United States
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; Marine creature dubbed 'the mothership' was primordial scourge and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project; NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusio...

 Global
4
NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Kazakhstan: the EU’s rare earth opportunity

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021