Exercise ZAPAD 2021 commences at Nizhniy in Russia

The Exercise ZAPAD 2021 commenced on 04th September 2021 at Nizhniy in Russia with an aim to train troops to undertake joint operations in a conventional battlefield scenario. The exercise aims at strengthening the long-standing strategic partnership between India and Russia and also enhance better understanding, cooperation with all other participating Nations.

The opening ceremony was conducted in Mulino Training Ground near Nizhniy in Novgograd region, Russia at 1000 hours on 09 September 2021. The ceremony commenced with Guard of Honour by the Russian Army followed by a march past of participating Contingents. The Contingents were addressed by General Nikolay Pankov, Deputy Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation and General of the Army.

As part of the exercise, important lectures, drills and demonstrations related to both Counter-Terrorism and Conventional operations will be conducted. The Armies of all participating nations will also be sharing their valuable experiences in varied theatres as also refine their drills and procedures for joint operations.

The exercise will culminate on 16th September 2021 with a Fire Power Demonstration by the Russian Armed Forces. During the course of the exercise, the Contingents will also participate in various sporting and cultural events.

(With Inputs from PIB)