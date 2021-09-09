MoS Home Affairs holds National Conference of CISOs/CROs/Intermediaries

Minister of State for Home Affairs, Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra, inaugurated the National Conference of CISOs/CROs/Intermediaries in New Delhi today. Shri Ajay Kumar Mishra in his inaugural address appreciated the active role that the National Cyber Crime Research and Innovation Center (NCR&IC) and Modernisation Division of BPR&D are playing in the field of capacity building of LEAs to tackle cybercrime and cyber security challenges. He further said that the investigation and prevention of cybercrime is a challenging task. On the one hand, cyberspace has made positive impacts on human lives, it has increased our dependence on cyber technologies and as a result, it has also posed security challenges before us.

He emphasized the fact that since cyberspace is boundaryless, we need to have world standards in preparations to fight against cybercrime. Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and the Union Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation Shri Amit Shah, we are creating a new and robust ecosystem in fighting cybercrimes by even amending the Information Technology Act.

DG, BPR&D Shri Balaji Srivastava, while delivering the welcome address, spoke about the activities being undertaken by NCR&IC and Modernisation Division, BPR&D for capacity building of LEAs with regard to cybercrime investigation, digital forensics and cybercrime prevention. He said that the Modernisation Division and NCR&IC are spearheading research and development in partnership with leading academic institutions to develop research-based tools for LEAs for the prevention and investigation of cybercrimes. He also informed about the "Capture the Evidence" Contest for LEAs organised by NCR&IC. The Minister of State for Home felicitated the top three winners of the contest at the inaugural session.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is actively working towards ensuring safe cyberspace for the country. The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), founded in 2018 by the MHA, is a special purpose unit to fight cybercrime and cyber security challenges. The Cybercrime reporting portal, launched in 2019, is one of the most significant achievements of I4C. This portal is a citizen-centric crime reporting portal. The national helpline 155260 launched by I4C is helping the common citizen in registering financial frauds.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Home Affairs and BPR & D also attended the inaugural session.

(With Inputs from PIB)