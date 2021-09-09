Left Menu

Union Minister reviews implementation of animal husbandry and dairy schemes in Gujarat

Union Minister emphasised Mobile Veterinary Units (MVUs) operation in the State should start immediately for delivering animal health services at farmers’ doorstep.

Union Minister advised the State Minister to accelerate Kisan Credit card (KCC) disbursement to livestock farmers on a campaign mode in coordination with Central Government. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_Guwahati)
A review meeting with Gujarat State Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister was conducted today under the chairmanship of Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying. The meeting was participated by Dr Sanjeev Kumar Balyan, Minister of State (FAHD), Dr L. Murugan, Minister of State, Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, Gujarat State Animal Husbandry and Dairying Minister, Managing Director (Amul Dairy) and other dignitaries of Centre and State Government.

In the meeting, Union Minister reviewed the implementation of animal husbandry and dairy schemes in the State and also took stock of the proposals in respect of animal husbandry and dairying. He also discussed future action plans for the implementation of the schemes in the State.

Union Minister emphasised Mobile Veterinary Units (MVUs) operation in the State should start immediately for delivering animal health services at farmers' doorstep. Pashu Sakhis are to be trained as Artificial Insemination (AI) technicians for administering AI. He also directed the State Govt. to take maximum benefit of the Entrepreneurship scheme under the National Livestock Mission.

Union Minister advised the State Minister to accelerate Kisan Credit card (KCC) disbursement to livestock farmers on a campaign mode in coordination with Central Government. He also emphasized that quality testing equipment should be installed in all dairy cooperatives in the State so as to ensure quality milk is supplied to all consumers of the State.

Managing Director from Amul Dairy thanked the Government of India for implementing the Supporting Dairy Cooperatives and Farmer Producer Organizations engaged in dairy activities (SDCFPO) scheme which helps dairy cooperatives and farmer producer organisations by providing interest subvention on working capital loan and loan in the form of working capital requirement of the Dairy Cooperatives and Farmer Producer organisations.

Further, Union Minister lauded State Government for its excellent contribution to the dairy sector and advised that for further growth of the sector, the State Government along with Amul Dairy should prepare an aggressive action plan in coordination with Union Government.

(With Inputs from PIB)

