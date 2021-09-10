Left Menu

Indian Railways planning 'Gurudwara Circuit Train' for Sikh pilgrimage sites

New Delhi (ANI)

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2021 15:03 IST | Created: 10-09-2021 15:03 IST
Indian Railways planning 'Gurudwara Circuit Train' for Sikh pilgrimage sites
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi (ANI): Indian Railways is planning to run a Gurudwara Circuit Train for Sikh devotees to visit their pilgrimage sites, as per sources from the Indian Railways. The circuit initially proposed includes Gurdwara Harminder Sahib, Amritsar, Gurdwara Damdama Sahib, Nanded, Gurdwara Patna Sahib, Patna and Gurdwara Huzur Sahib, Nanded, which will be completed in 11 days.

Presently, details about the Gurudwara Circuit Special train are being finalised and will be soon made available to the public. The train will have both sleeper and AC coaches and fares will be decided by the operator. Along with this, a pantry car will also be installed in the train but passengers will have to book food in advance, sources said.

Sources associated with the Ministry of Railways said that for the last few years, the Railways has been working on many such projects, aimed at making the common people aware of the cultural and religious heritage of the country. After 'Ramayana Circuit' and the 'Buddha Circuit' the Gurdwara Circuit will be the latest project. According to sources, there is also a plan to start the 'Gandhi Circuit Special Train' soon to make people aware of the life philosophy of Mahatma Gandhi. Some more special circuits could also be started on the same lines.

The Railways, sources said, are preparing 4000 to 5000 rail coaches, which will be leased to private operators with conditions, which will be for a minimum period of at least 5 years. During this period, the operator will be responsible for the maintenance of the railway coaches, whereas, the responsibility of maintenance of the operation will be with the Railways. According to sources, so far about 50 operators have shown interest in joining this ambitious special circuit project of the Railways. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

