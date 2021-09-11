Left Menu

Two Uzbeki nationals hide 951-gram gold in mouth, nabbed at Delhi's IGI airport

Two Uzbekistan nationals coming from Dubai were apprehended at Indira Gandhi International Airport for smuggling gold by hiding it in the oral cavity, the Delhi customs department said on Friday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 01:22 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 01:22 IST
Two Uzbeki nationals hide 951-gram gold in mouth, nabbed at Delhi's IGI airport
Two Uzbekistan nationals were held for smuggling gold by hiding it in the oral cavity at Delhi's IGI airport.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two Uzbekistan nationals coming from Dubai were apprehended at Indira Gandhi International Airport for smuggling gold by hiding it in the oral cavity, the Delhi customs department said on Friday. During the search, 951 grams of gold in form of dentures and a metallic chain was recovered from them.

"Officers of Customs AIU, IGI Airport apprehended 2 Uzbeki nationals on 28/8 night coming from Dubai in the Green Channel. On search, 951 gms gold in form of dentures and a metallic chain was recovered from their oral cavity," tweeted Delhi customs on Friday. Further probe in this matter is underway.

The customs authority also held one Indian passenger coming from Muscat and recovered gold concealed in the pockets. "On 28th night, officers of AIU, IGIA stopped 1 Indian pax coming from Muscat on basis of profiling. Upon detailed search, 1801 gms gold in form of brown paste was recovered from concealed pockets in his jeans. His receiver was also nabbed from outside airport,' the customs said in a tweet. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, other e-cigarettes; U.S. government to tackle Medicare drug payments to try to cut costs and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA says it needs more time to decide on Juul, oth...

 Global
4
Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

Impaired T cell function precedes loss of natural HIV control: Study

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021