Left Menu

Vivekananda's speech in Chicago in 1963 has solutions for incidents like 9/11 terrorist attacks: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday recalled the September 2001 terror attacks in the United States and said that the speech given by Vivekananda in Chicago on September 11, 1893, has the permanent solutions for the incidents like 9/11 terrorist attacks.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2021 12:53 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 12:53 IST
Vivekananda's speech in Chicago in 1963 has solutions for incidents like 9/11 terrorist attacks: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday recalled the September 2001 terror attacks in the United States and said that the speech given by Vivekananda in Chicago on September 11, 1893, has the permanent solutions for the incidents like 9/11 terrorist attacks. Speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Sardardham Bhavan in Gujarat's Ahmedabad, the Prime Minister said: "It is 9/11 today, a date that is remembered in the history of the world as an attack on humanity... but the same date also taught us about humanitarian values."

"September 11 is also important because Swami Vivekananda in 1893 delivered a speech in Chicago teaching the world about our humanitarian values. The world has realised that these teachings will give the permanent solutions for the incidents like 9/11 terrorist attacks," the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister also announced that Subramania Bharati chair on Tamil Studies will be set up in the Faculty of Arts at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) for research fellows and students to mark the 100th death anniversary of Tamil poet Subramania Bharathi.

PM Modi also extended greetings to people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. "Before starting any new work we offer our prayers to Lord Ganesh, and fortunately, the inauguration of Sardardham Bhavan is also being done on the auspicious occasion of 'Ganesha' festival. Yesterday was 'Ganesh Chaturthi and today the entire nation is celebrating the festival," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Sardardham Bhavan in Gujarat's Ahmedabad and performed 'bhoomi pujan' of Sardardham Phase-II Kanya Chhatralaya (girls' hostel) through video conferencing. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel were also present at the occasion. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

Covid: South Africa to issue digital vaccine certificates

 South Africa
2
Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sample; U.S. university, energy firm hail test of energy fusion project and more

Science News Roundup: NASA rover Perseverance collects first Martian rock sa...

 Global
3
Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities

Google Classroom audit logs allow admins to quickly lookup common activities...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artificial "skin"; All jokes aside, scientists find talking duck and more

Science News Roundup: South Korean researchers create chameleon-like artific...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021