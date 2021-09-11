Left Menu

'Sakinaka incident is reprehensible'; Maharashtra CM orders fast track trial

After a 30-year-old woman, who was raped and had a rod inserted in her private parts, succumbed to injuries, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday ordered fast track trial in the case.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray (file photo). Image Credit: ANI
After a 30-year-old woman, who was raped and had a rod inserted in her private parts, succumbed to injuries, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday ordered fast track trial in the case. The CM said in a press release, "The rape and subsequent death of a woman in the Sakinaka area is an act of disgrace to humanity and the perpetrator will be severely punished. In this regard, I have also spoken to the Home Minister of the state. The incident is reprehensible."

The Chief Minister has taken full information about the incident and has also spoken to Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale. Thackeray also said that the case would be fast-tracked and the victim would get justice. He also directed that the probe should be expedited

Meanwhile, earlier today, National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Rekha Sharma has taken serious cognizance of the matter and said that a member will be sent to inquire if there is no development in the case. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Devendra Fadnavis condemned Mumbai's Sakinaka rape case and demanded a special fast-track court for the case on Saturday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

