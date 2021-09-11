Left Menu

Maharashtra: Minor raped, dies by suicide; accused arrested

A minor who was allegedly raped died by suicide in Daryapur of Maharashtra's Amravati. The rape accused has been arrested and sent to police remand till September 15.

ANI | Amravati (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-09-2021 16:38 IST | Created: 11-09-2021 16:38 IST
Police SI Dilip Patil (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
As per the Police Sub-Inspector of the Yevda police station, Dilip Patil, a complaint was registered yesterday claiming that a man repeatedly raped the 15-year-old minor and impregnated her.

"We received a complaint that a man repeatedly raped her. She became pregnant and later hanged herself to death. Accused arrested and case registered. Court sent accused to police remand till September 15," Patil said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

