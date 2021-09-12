Left Menu

Leopard captured in Telangana

Villagers had been complaining that the leopard had been killing their cattle when their animals went to a nearby reserve forest area, an official said. The leopard will be relocated to the Kakatiya Zoological Park in Warangal district for observation and later released into the forest, he said.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-09-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 12-09-2021 17:34 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A leopard that was reportedly killing cattle reared by villagers in Kamaram hamlet has been caught in Medak district, forest officials said on Sunday. The leopard, aged between one to one-and-half-years, was captured after they installed a trap cage on the outskirts of the hamlet of Chinna Shankarampet Mandal on Saturday night, they said. Villagers had been complaining that the leopard had been killing their cattle when their animals went to a nearby reserve forest area, an official said. The leopard will be relocated to the Kakatiya Zoological Park in Warangal district for observation and later released into the forest, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

