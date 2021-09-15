Left Menu

Amritsar Police launches 'Shakti team' to curb eve-teasing

In order to curb eve-teasing against women, Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Tuesday launched an all-women 'Shakti Team' to represent women empowerment.

ANI | Amritsar (Punjab) | Updated: 15-09-2021 06:11 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 06:11 IST
Amritsar Police launches 'Shakti team' to curb eve-teasing
Visuals of 'Shakti Team' from Amritsar, Punjab (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In order to curb eve-teasing against women, Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Tuesday launched an all-women 'Shakti Team' to represent women empowerment. The members of this team will be placed at various places in Amritsar where a significant number of eve-teasing incidents against women are reported, said police.

Speaking to ANI, the Commissioner of Police, Vikramjeet Duggal said, "Members of the 'Shakti team' will be placed as decoys in plain clothes at places from where a significant number of incidents of eve-teasing is reported." According to the police, this move may result in the reduction of eve-teasing cases against women in Amritsar. (ANI)

Also Read: NC leader death: Raids conducted in Jammu, Amritsar to trace two suspects

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers melt; Exclusive-Lab-grown fish fingers anyone? Birds Eye owner explores cell-cultured seafood and more

Science News Roundup: Scientists scramble to harvest ice cores as glaciers m...

 Global
4
Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

Google expands new iOS data protection setting to Chat

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021