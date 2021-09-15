Amritsar Police launches 'Shakti team' to curb eve-teasing

In order to curb eve-teasing against women, Amritsar Commissionerate Police on Tuesday launched an all-women 'Shakti Team' to represent women empowerment. The members of this team will be placed at various places in Amritsar where a significant number of eve-teasing incidents against women are reported, said police.

Speaking to ANI, the Commissioner of Police, Vikramjeet Duggal said, "Members of the 'Shakti team' will be placed as decoys in plain clothes at places from where a significant number of incidents of eve-teasing is reported." According to the police, this move may result in the reduction of eve-teasing cases against women in Amritsar. (ANI)

