Left Menu

COAI welcomed govt's reforms in telecom sector, calls it 'bold, forward-looking decision'

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the representative body of the Indian telecommunications industry, on Wednesday welcomed the reforms approved by the Union Cabinet in the telecom sector and called it a bold and forward-looking decision.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 23:27 IST
COAI welcomed govt's reforms in telecom sector, calls it 'bold, forward-looking decision'
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI), the representative body of the Indian telecommunications industry, on Wednesday welcomed the reforms approved by the Union Cabinet in the telecom sector and called it a bold and forward-looking decision. "We welcome the Government's bold and forward-looking decision on the much-needed reforms for the telecom sector. We thank the Prime Minister for recognising the telecom industry as a critical infrastructure, which has played a vital role for the growth of the economy during this pandemic," the COAI said in a press release.

"The decision announced by the Minister of Communications is an indication of the Government's intent for the much-needed structural reforms in the telecommunications sector, in scripting the success of Digital India and in accelerating the journey to meet Digital India goals which will ultimately deliver ample benefit to the individual consumers," it added. The representative body also said that these steps would go a long way in relieving the financial stress the sector is facing, boosting investments, encouraging healthy competition and in offering choice to customers.

"The announcement is aligned with the telecom industry's long-standing asks," the COAI added. The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved a number of structural and process reforms in the Telecom sector.

These schemes are expected to protect and generate employment opportunities, promote healthy competition, protect the interests of consumers, infuse liquidity, encourage investment and reduce the regulatory burden on Telecom Service Providers (TSPs). According to the Cabinet, in the backdrop of the outstanding performance of the Telecom Sector in meeting COVID-19 challenges, with the huge surge in data consumption, online education, work from home, interpersonal connect through social media, virtual meetings etc., the Reform measures will further boost the proliferation and penetration of broadband and telecom connectivity. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Google Cloud's new region in Toronto is now open

Google Cloud's new region in Toronto is now open

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021