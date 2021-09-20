Lebanon's new cabinet wins vote of confidence in parliament
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 20-09-2021 23:39 IST | Created: 20-09-2021 23:39 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon's new cabinet won a vote of confidence in parliament on Monday after a session that lasted more than seven hours.
Parliament speaker Nabih Berri announced the result after taking the votes. (Reporting By Laila Bassam and Maha El Dahan Editing by Chris Reese)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Nabih Berri
- Lebanon
Advertisement