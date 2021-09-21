Senate Democratic leader Schumer urges end to expulsion of Haitians

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday urged President Biden to put an immediate end to the expulsion of Haitian migrants from a Texas border region.

"Images of Haitian migrants being hit with whips and other forms of physical violence is completely unacceptable. This behavior must be addressed and you must promote accountability. The images turn your stomach. It must be stopped."

He urged an end to deportations. "Such a decision defies common sense. It also defies common decency."

