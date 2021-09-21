Senate Democratic leader Schumer urges end to expulsion of Haitians
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday urged President Biden to put an immediate end to the expulsion of Haitian migrants from a Texas border region. "Images of Haitian migrants being hit with whips and other forms of physical violence is completely unacceptable. "Such a decision defies common sense.
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 21-09-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 21-09-2021 20:48 IST
- Country:
- United States
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday urged President Biden to put an immediate end to the expulsion of Haitian migrants from a Texas border region.
"Images of Haitian migrants being hit with whips and other forms of physical violence is completely unacceptable. This behavior must be addressed and you must promote accountability. The images turn your stomach. It must be stopped."
He urged an end to deportations. "Such a decision defies common sense. It also defies common decency."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Haitian
- Biden
- Texas
- Chuck Schumer
- Senate
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Biden to visit NY, NJ to view Hurricane Ida's destruction
Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady
After unrelenting summer, Biden looks to get agenda on track
Biden renews focus on domestic issues with tour of New York area flood damage
US Domestic News Roundup: Sergeant Bee, immortalized in Afghanistan photo, reflects on war's legacy; Biden to visit NY, NJ to view Hurricane Ida's destruction and more