Left Menu

Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt, flags 'plight' of potato-growing farmers

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the reported plight of potato-growing farmers, saying the BJP government makes false statements about doubling farmers income but in reality the tillers are not even able to recover their input costs.Taking to Twitter, she tagged a media report which claimed that the continuous fall in price of potatoes has left the farmers in Uttar Pradesh worried.Like other farmers, potato farmers of Uttar Pradesh are also worried.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2021 18:43 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 18:43 IST
Priyanka Gandhi slams UP govt, flags 'plight' of potato-growing farmers
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday attacked the Yogi Adityanath dispensation over the reported plight of potato-growing farmers, saying the BJP government makes ''false statements'' about doubling farmers' income but in reality the tillers are not even able to recover their input costs.

Taking to Twitter, she tagged a media report which claimed that the continuous fall in price of potatoes has left the farmers in Uttar Pradesh worried.

''Like other farmers, potato farmers of Uttar Pradesh are also worried. They have to sell the produce of their hard work for peanuts,'' Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

''The BJP government makes false statements like 'doubling farmers' income' at forums and in advertisements. But far from doubling the income, farmers are not even able to recover the input costs of their crop,'' the Congress general secretary said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competition

Indian crypto exchange, Panthira holds a 'Crypto World Championship' competi...

 Global
2
Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predictions

Study probes how ejections from Sun's corona influence space weather predict...

 India
3
Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka and World Bank sign $92m agreement to boost climate resilience

Sri Lanka
4
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021