MoS Foreign Trade of UAE calls on Nirmala Sitharaman to discuss economic ties

H.E. Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and a high-level UAE delegation are in New Delhi to hold talks aimed at improving bilateral economic relations, including expanding the existing trade and investment relationship.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 16:32 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 16:32 IST
Both sides discussed the strong economic and commercial engagement between the India-UAE and the comprehensive strategic partnership which is driving the multifaceted bilateral relations. Image Credit: Twitter(@FinMinIndia)
H.E. Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, United Arab Emirates, here today called on Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman, Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister. Both sides discussed the strong economic and commercial engagement between the India-UAE and the comprehensive strategic partnership which is driving the multifaceted bilateral relations.

H.E. Dr Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi and a high-level UAE delegation are in New Delhi to hold talks aimed at improving bilateral economic relations, including expanding the existing trade and investment relationship. The first round of Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) negotiations is underway.

The regular exchange of high-level bilateral visits even during the COVID-19 pandemic reflects close friendship between the two countries.

(With Inputs from PIB)

