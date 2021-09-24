Left Menu

UK has 10 days to save Christmas, retail industry says

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-09-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 17:29 IST
The lobby group that represents Britain's retail industry said on Friday that unless more drivers are found in 10 days to alleviate an acute shortage significant disruption in the run-up to Christmas is inevitable.

“HGV drivers are the glue which hold our supply chains together. Without them, we are unable to move goods from farms to warehouses to shops," said Andrew Opie, director of food & sustainability at the British Retail Consortium.

"Unless new drivers are found in the next ten days, it is inevitable that we will see significant disruption in the run up to Christmas."

