Information, connectivity, communication form base for success of industry: Union min

Shillong, Sept 24 (PTI Union minister Prahlad Singh Patel Friday said information, connectivity and communication form the base for success of an industry, and the food processing sector is no exception. He cited the example of how producing a product at a place where it can also find its purpose can lead to a successful venture, a press release issued by the Meghalaya government said. Patel was addressing a gathering at IIM Shillong after inaugurating a two-day North-East summit on food processing opportunities. The food processing sector has the power to generate employment and also aid in profit generation for the organisation, the state, and the country, the Union Minister of State for Food Processing Industries said. “They say that a good beginning is half of the work done. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision was ‘Not Look East, But Act East.’ Today I acted on this motto starting from Meghalaya and I realised that this state has immense possibilities that are yet to get into the path of development in food processing,” Patel said . According to the Union minister, the Centre has come up with schemes to aid the distribution of products but the only concern is being able to clearly articulate the issues or challenges faced during processing.

“We should discuss the issues properly and only then can we succeed. Discussion paves way for success. We all have the power of thinking and the strength to face any challenge that comes up,” he said.

IIM Shillong governing body member Atul Kulkarni said that in the Northeast, there are only 60,000 units registered under MSME, which accounts for only 0.7 per cent of the country’s total registered units.

He highlighted the lack of awareness of government schemes among the public.

Sharing some of the challenges that entrepreneurs face in the region, he said that insufficient institutional support and inadequate R&D are some that can be resolved by the Ministry. “Among the challenges, poor infrastructure and less financial support are dragging the region down even though there is potential”, Kulkarni said. There is entrepreneurial competence in the NE region, which is a good sign, and it can be utilised to generate more income for farmers and provide employment opportunities, he said. During the event, successful entrepreneurs from different parts of the region shared their experiences. PTI JOP MM MM

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)