Four shops in shopping mall sealed for not paying due property tax: EDMC

So far, six lakh Unique Property Identification Code UPIC numbers have been issued to property taxpayers, but only 1.38 lakh taxpayers have paid property tax.The additional commissioner said strict action will be taken against the defaulters in the future.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-09-2021 21:36 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 21:33 IST
East Delhi Municipal Corporation authorities have sealed four shops in a mall in Laxmi Nagar for not paying due property tax, officials said on Friday.

The action was taken as part of a major sealing drive against property tax defaulters, they said.

Four shops in a shopping mall in Laxmi Nagar have been sealed for ''non-payment of outstanding property tax''. The total due from these properties stands at Rs 23,32,000, the EDMC said in a statement.

''Due to non-payment of tax, these shop owners were given notice of sealing by the property tax department of the EDMC," EDMC's Additional Commissioner Brajesh Singh said.

He said the last date for payment of property tax for the financial year 2021-22 with a rebate of 15 per cent is September 30, 2021. So far, six lakh Unique Property Identification Code (UPIC) numbers have been issued to property taxpayers, but only 1.38 lakh taxpayers have paid property tax.

The additional commissioner said strict action will be taken against the defaulters in the future.

