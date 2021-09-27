Left Menu

UK suspends competition laws to allow fuel companies to tackle shortages

Reuters | London | Updated: 27-09-2021 01:28 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 01:23 IST
Britain suspended competition laws on Sunday to allow competing fuel suppliers to share information and coordinate their response to petrol shortages.

"While there has always been and continues to be plenty of fuel at refineries and terminals, we are aware that there have been some issues with supply chains," business minister Kwasi Kwarteng said following a meeting with industry representatives.

"This is why we will enact the Downstream Oil Protocol to ensure industry can share vital information and work together more effectively to ensure disruption is minimised."

