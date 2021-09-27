Karnataka: 70-year-old building collapses in Bengaluru
A 70-year-old building collapsed in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday.
ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 27-09-2021 15:15 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 15:15 IST
- Country:
- India
A 70-year-old building collapsed in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Monday. No casualties were reported in the incident.
The fire department was present at the spot of the incident and timely evacuation took place before the collapse of the three-storey building. Further details awaited. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement