Oman and Indian Navies sign MoU for White Shipping Information exchange

The MoU was signed at Maritime Security Center (MSC), Muscat during the ongoing visit of the CNS to Oman.

The signing of the MoU between the Royal Navy of Oman and the Indian Navy would facilitate information exchange on merchant shipping traffic, through IFC-IOR, India and MSC, Oman and contribute to enhanced maritime safety and security in the region. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIBShillong)
  • India

Rear Admiral Saif bin Nasser bin Mohsen Al-Rahbi, Commander of Royal Navy of Oman (CRNO) and Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Indian Navy signed an MoU for the exchange of White Shipping Information on 27 September 2021. The MoU was signed at Maritime Security Center (MSC), Muscat during the ongoing visit of the CNS to Oman.

The signing of the MoU between the Royal Navy of Oman and the Indian Navy would facilitate information exchange on merchant shipping traffic, through IFC-IOR, India and MSC, Oman and contribute to enhanced maritime safety and security in the region.

(With Inputs from PIB)

