PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-09-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 18:33 IST
OILSEEDS PRICES
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, Sep 27 (PTI) OILS (per 10 Kgs) G.Nut Raw 1525.00 Kardi Expeller - Sesame Expeller - Sunflower Exp. 1300.00 Sunflower Exp.Ref. 1360.00 Cottonseed(Refined) 1450.00 Refined Palm Oil 1212.00 Soyabean Ref. 1330.00 Imp.Soyabean Crude - Rapeseed Ref. 1780.00 Rapeseed Exp. 1750.00 Copra white 1710.00 Rice Bran 4-7% FFA - Rice Bran 1320.00 Linseed - Castor Comm. 1267.00 F.S.G. 1277.00 F.S.G.Kandla 1257.00 Mowra - Neem - Karanji - DEOILED CAKES (per M.T.) G.N.Extr.45% 44000.00 Kardi Extr - Sesame Extr - Cottonseed Extr - Undec Cottonseed - Rice Bran Extr. - Sunflower Extr. 25000.00 Rapeseed Extr. - Soyameal 48% 63652.00 Castor Extr. 8650.00 OIL SEEDS (per 100 Kgs) Gr. Kernel 7625.00 Gr. Bolds 60/70 9900.00 Gr. Javas 60/70 13300.00 Gr Javas 70/80 12900.00 Gr.Javas 80/90 9900.00 Kardiseed 2pct Crug/Expor Qly 5500.00 Seasameseed Whitish 98/2/FFA/1FM 8900.00 Whitish 95/5/FFA/1FM 8700.00 Brown 48/2 FFA/4 FM 8400.00 Brown 48/3 FFA/4 FM 8300.00 Brown 48/4 FM/* No FFA Guarantee 7900.00 Sunflower Seed 7300.00 Nigerseed 4 Pct FM 8500.00 Castorseed Bombay 6185.00 Castorseed Disa - Castorseed Hyderabad - All above rates are net of GST.

