CISF nabs passenger with 5.3 kg Marijuana at Kolkata airport

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday nabbed a passenger with Marijuana (Ganja) weighing about 5.3 kg at Kolkata Airport.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 28-09-2021 19:28 IST | Created: 28-09-2021 19:28 IST
Image of the seized Marijuana. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) on Tuesday nabbed a passenger with Marijuana (Ganja) weighing about 5.3 kg at Kolkata Airport. According to Assistant Sub-Inspector Rohit Bidhuri of CISF, some suspicious image inside the hand baggage of the accused passenger was noticed.

"The arrested accused has been identified as Devdas Adhikari, who was supposed to travel to Port Blair by IndiGo Airlines Flight. On suspicion, the bag was sent for the physical check," said Bhiduri. "Sub-Inspector Vijay Das of CISF checked the bag physically and found two suspicious packets weighing about 5.3 kg wrapped with black polythene. The packets were then checked through the drug detection kit which confirmed the suspicious item was Marijuana (Ganja)," he added.

Bidhuri also said that the matter was immediately informed to the Senior Officers of CISF and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) and the accused along with the seized Marijuana was handed over to the NCB. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

