Goal of nuclear disarmament can be achieved through step-by-step process: Shringla

India on Tuesday reaffirmed its nuclear doctrine of no-first-use and non-use against non-nuclear-weapon States, telling the UN that the goal of nuclear disarmament can be achieved through a step-by-step process underwritten by a universal commitment and an agreed multilateral framework that is "global and non-discriminatory." Speaking at the high-level plenary meeting of the UN General Assembly to commemorate the 'International Day for The Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons', Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said India welcomes the convening of the High-Level Plenary meeting to commemorate the International Day for Total Elimination of Nuclear Weapons.

"India is committed to the goal of universal, non-discriminatory, and verifiable nuclear disarmament, leading to the complete elimination of nuclear weapons, consistent with the highest priority accorded to nuclear disarmament by the Final Document of the First Special Session of the UN General Assembly on Disarmament (SSOD-1)," he said.

Shringla said India believes that the goal of nuclear disarmament can be achieved through a step-by-step process, underwritten by a universal commitment and an agreed multilateral framework that is global and non-discriminatory.

"India, as a responsible nuclear weapon State, has a nuclear doctrine outlining credible minimum deterrence with the posture of no-first-use and non-use against non-nuclear weapon States," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)