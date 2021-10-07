U.S. Treasury's Yellen tells Estonian finance minister tax deal 'top priority'
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told Estonian Finance Minister Keit Pentus-Rosimannus on Wednesday that it was important to reach a deal to reshape the global tax system to ensure that corporations pay their fair share, the Treasury said in a statement.
Estonia has thus far opposed OECD discussions surrounding a 15% global minimum corporate tax, arguing in favor of exemptions from the system.
"Secretary Yellen conveyed how achieving consensus on a global minimum tax is a top priority, and that it would stop the race to the bottom in corporate taxes and restore equity for the middle class and working-class people both in the U.S. and around the world," the Treasury said.
