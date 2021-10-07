Scatec-led consortium to build 525 megawatt solar project in Iraq
Reuters | Bagdad | Updated: 07-10-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 07-10-2021 19:37 IST
Iraq signed an agreement with a consortium led by Norway's Scatec to build a 525 megawatt solar project, the oil ministry said on Thursday.
The consortium also includes Egypt's Orascom Construction and Iraqi private company Bilal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
