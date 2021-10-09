Left Menu

RCP Singh addresses steel consumers meet in Jammu as part of two-day public outreach programme

Union Minister of Steel, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh addressed steel consumers meet in Jammu, as a part of a two-day public outreach program in Jammu and Kashmir.

ANI | Jammu (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 09-10-2021 06:52 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 06:52 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of Steel, Ram Chandra Prasad Singh addressed steel consumers meet in Jammu, as a part of a two-day public outreach program in Jammu and Kashmir. As per an official release by the Ministry of Steel, while addressing the meet, the Minister said, "The metal indispensable for economic growth, being a crucial input material for industries like construction, infrastructure, defence, automobile, engineering, packaging."

He assured that the Steel Ministry, along with Steel companies, with a number of new road and rail projects in the Union Territory, the logistic constraints would be overcome leading to faster and even economic growth across the region. The Minister applauded the initiatives taken by the Jammu and Kashmir government in projecting the region as an investment hub with a focus on its natural resources and industrious manpower.

Singh also appreciated the focus on improvement in healthcare with the construction of AIIMS, medical colleges, nursing colleges. as well as the construction of various Hydroelectric Projects to overcome the acute shortage of electricity in Jammu and Kashmir, which has also created huge opportunities for enhancing steel consumption in the area. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

