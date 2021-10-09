Left Menu

Coal Crisis: Tata Power DDL urges Delhi customers to use electricity judiciously this afternoon

Coal shortage crisis seems to be deepening as a Tata Power arm operating in Delhi has sent phone messages to its customers to use electricity judiciously in the afternoon referring to the ongoing issue. Tata Power arm Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd DDL, which operates mainly in northwest Delhi, has sent the SMS message to its customers, a source said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-10-2021 14:14 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 12:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The coal shortage crisis seems to be deepening as a Tata Power arm operating in Delhi has sent phone messages to its customers to use electricity judiciously in the afternoon referring to the ongoing issue. Tata Power arm Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (DDL), which operates mainly in northwest Delhi, has sent the SMS (message) to its customers, a source said. The SMS sent on Saturday stated: ''Due to limited coal availability in generation plants across north, power supply scenario between 2 pm to 6 pm is at critical level. Kindly use electricity judiciously. Be a responsible citizen. Inconvenience caused is regretted - Tata Power-DDL.'' Earlier last week, Power Minister R K Singh had admitted to the coal shortage at thermal power plants in the country and termed it beyond usual. However, later he had also said that the power demand would be moderated in the second half of October, and coal supplies will also improve at plants.

