SCOREBOARD: India Women vs Australia Women

India Women: Smriti Mandhana c Lanning b Carey 52 Shafali Verma c Vlaeminck b Gardner 1 Jemimah Rodrigues c Vlaeminck b Wareham 23 Harmanpreet Kaur c Lanning b Sutherland 13 Pooja Vastrakar b Carey 5 Richa Ghosh not out 23 Harleen Deol run out 2 Deepti Sharma not out 9 Extras (LB-3, WD-4) 7 Total (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 135 Fall of wickets: 1-3, 2-60, 3-92, 4-95, 5-99, 6-102.

Bowling: Tayla Vlaeminck 3-0-18-0, Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-22-1, Sophie Molineux 4-0-22-0, Georgia Wareham 2-0-15-1, Nicola Carey 4-0-42-2, Annabel Sutherland 3-0-13-1.

