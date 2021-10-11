SECL agrees to supply 29,500 metric tonnes of coal per day to Chhattisgarh

Amid reports of coal shortage in the country, the Chhattisgarh government on Monday said South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) will ensure the supply of 29,500 metric tonnes of coal per day for thermal power plants in the state.

SECL CMD Ambika Prasad Panda gave consent for the supply following a request by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, a government public relations official said. The Chief Minister, while reviewing the status of supply and availability of coal in thermal power plants in the state, told the SECL CMD that coal extracted from the mines of Chhattisgarh is supplied to various states of the country, he said.

''Since Chhattisgarh is the source of coal supply, SECL should supply good quality coal as per requirement to thermal power plants here on priority basis. In the meeting, the SECL CMD said 29,500 metric tonnes of better-quality coal would be supplied daily to Chhattisgarh,'' the official informed.

At present, SECL is supplying 23,290 metric tonnes of coal to Chhattisgarh, the official added. ''The CM also said Railways should provide sufficient number of rakes to the state for coal and rice movement. The general manager of South East Central Railway has agreed to the request,'' the official said.

The official informed that, during the meeting, Chhattisgarh State Power Companies Pvt Ltd (CSPCL) Chairman and Special Secretary (Energy) Ankit Anand said, at present, coal stock for 3.8 days was available in Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Thermal Power Plant in Korba East, and coal stock for 3.2 days was present in Hasdeo Thermal Power Plant in Korba West, while it was seven days in Madwa Thermal Power Plant. ''Availability of coal for less than five days is considered as critical condition, as per Central Electricity Authority norms. Now, with increased supply of coal, sufficient quantity of coal would be available for the thermal power plants of the state,'' the official said, adding that uninterrupted power supply was being ensured in urban and rural areas. ''At present, the average power demand of the state is 3803 MW, against which 3810 MW electricity is available. The average demand of electricity in the state during peak time is 4123 MW, and the average availability of 4123 MW is being maintained by the power company. In peak times, 200 to 400 MW power is being procured continuously as per requirement,'' the official said.

He also informed that, at present, Lara (400 MW) and Sipat units (104 MW) of NTPC and NSPL plant (25 MW) were closed for annual maintenance, which has decreased power supply by 529 MW, though Lara is likely to resume operations from Tuesday and Sipat on October 21.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)