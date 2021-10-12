Left Menu

2 terrorists trapped in J-K's Shopian, operation underway: Kashmir IG

Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said that the two terrorists are trapped in the Feeripora area in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir and the police will continue the operation.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir | Updated: 12-10-2021 11:58 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 11:58 IST
2 terrorists trapped in J-K's Shopian, operation underway: Kashmir IG
Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar speaking to ANI on Tuesday (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Inspector-General of Police Vijay Kumar on Tuesday said that the two terrorists are trapped in the Feeripora area in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir and the police will continue the operation. Speaking to ANI, Kashmir IG said that yesterday, three terrorists were killed in the operation launched at two places in Shopian.

"Yesterday we launched an operation at two places in Shopian in which three were killed and two terrorists are trapped in Feeripora area of Shopian. We will continue the operation," said Kumar. Kumar further said that in recent days, a total of seven civilians were killed by terrorists.

"In recent days, seven civilians were killed by terrorists. We have launched an aggressive operation against the terrorists following which one each was killed in Srinagar and Anantnag. One was killed and five arrested from Bandipora," he added. In an encounter that broke out between the security forces and terrorists in Shopian, three terrorists were killed. The police also recovered incriminating arms and ammunition from their possession.

Also, two terrorists were killed in separate operations in Anantnag and Bandipora on Sunday night Earlier on Monday, a junior commissioned officer (JCO) and four soldiers of the Indian Army were killed during a counter-terrorist operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri sector in the Pir Panjal ranges. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021