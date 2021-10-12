Left Menu

Delhi Police foils big terror plan amid festive season; Pak national held with AK-47

Ahead of the festive season, Delhi Police Special Cell foiled a big terror plan with the arrest of a Pakistani national from Laxmi Nagar on Tuesday and seized an AK-47 rifle from his possession.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-10-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 12:03 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Ahead of the festive season, Delhi Police Special Cell foiled a big terror plan with the arrest of a Pakistani national from Laxmi Nagar on Tuesday and seized an AK-47 rifle from his possession. As per information shared by the police, the accused was living with a fake ID of an Indian national and had obtained the Indian identity cards through forged documents.

The special cell operation was monitored by the Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana. "It is a good catch by special cell ahead of the festive season. A big terror plan has been foiled by our team," Asthana told ANI. Apart from an AK-47 rifle with one extra magazine and 60 rounds, the police seized one hand grenade and two sophisticated pistols with 50 rounds.

The accused, identified as Mohd Asraf, has been booked under relevant provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosive Act, Arms Act, and other provisions. He was a big part of the Sleeper Cell. Asraf is a resident of Narowal in Pakistan's Punjab province. A search has been conducted at his present address at Ramesh Park in Delhi's Laxmi Nagar. He was apprehended by the police around 9.20 pm on Monday. (ANI)

