Algeria meeting European gas supply commitments, says minister

Algeria's energy minister said on Tuesday the North African country was fulfilling its contractual obligations for supplying natural gas to Europe, the state news agency reported. Mohamed Arkab said Algeria now supplied Spain with 8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas and would raise the volume to 10.6 bcm in December with the expansion of the Medgaz pipeline.

Mohamed Arkab said Algeria now supplied Spain with 8 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas and would raise the volume to 10.6 bcm in December with the expansion of the Medgaz pipeline. European gas prices have rocketed this year as tight supplies have collided with strong demand in economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The rebound in economic activity after the easing of coronavirus lockdowns has laid bare a shortage of natural gas stocks and other fuel supplies, causing blackouts in some countries. Arkab said a planned pipeline to supply Europe with Nigerian gas via Algeria, had reached a "very advanced" stage.

The new pipeline will transport Nigerian gas through Niger and Algeria to Europe, he said.

