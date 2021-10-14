Left Menu

High energy prices no excuse to slow green transition - IMF committee chair

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 14-10-2021 21:50 IST
High energy prices should not be used as an excuse to slow the transition to clean energy sources to fight climate change, Swedish Finance Minister Magdalena Andersson, who heads the International Monetary Fund's steering committee, said on Thursday. Andersson, chair of the International Monetary and Financial Committee, welcomed efforts by the IMF to incorporate climate change risks into its analyses of risks facing its members.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva underscored the IMF's assessment that current inflationary pressures were transitory, but said policymakers needed to remain vigilant.

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

