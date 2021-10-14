Left Menu

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 14-10-2021 23:19 IST
U.S. will oppose U.N. human rights council's 'disproportionate' attention on Israel -State Dept
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@nedprice)
The United States has concerns with the United Nations Human Rights Council and will oppose its "disproportionate" attention on Israel, State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters on Thursday after the U.S. was elected back to the council.

"We have concerns with the council. We will vigorously oppose the council's disproportionate attention on Israel, which includes the council's only standing agenda item targeting a single country," Price said, adding the United States will also press against the election of countries with "egregious human rights records."

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

